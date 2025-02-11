Toyota RAV4 Prime Vs. Hybrid: Pros & Cons Of Each

Comparing the Toyota RAV4 Prime to the RAV4 Hybrid comes down to what your particular use case is, as well as how well you are situated for charging your vehicle. Knowing where you stand on these issues should help you decide which of these RAV4s is right for you.

It is also helpful to understand the differences between these two vehicles. While the Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid, the RAV4 Hybrid is a conventional hybrid. There are some substantial differences between them.

First, a clarification is necessary, based on a change in Toyota's terminology for the 2025 model year RAV4 Prime. This vehicle will no longer be called the RAV4 Prime – it will henceforth be known as the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. To quote Toyota, "New name, same great powertrain for the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid."

So going forward, we will be comparing the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid to the RAV4 Hybrid (whose name remains the same for 2025 model year).