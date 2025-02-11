Toyota RAV4 Prime Vs. Hybrid: Pros & Cons Of Each
Comparing the Toyota RAV4 Prime to the RAV4 Hybrid comes down to what your particular use case is, as well as how well you are situated for charging your vehicle. Knowing where you stand on these issues should help you decide which of these RAV4s is right for you.
It is also helpful to understand the differences between these two vehicles. While the Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid, the RAV4 Hybrid is a conventional hybrid. There are some substantial differences between them.
First, a clarification is necessary, based on a change in Toyota's terminology for the 2025 model year RAV4 Prime. This vehicle will no longer be called the RAV4 Prime – it will henceforth be known as the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. To quote Toyota, "New name, same great powertrain for the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid."
So going forward, we will be comparing the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid to the RAV4 Hybrid (whose name remains the same for 2025 model year).
2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
The 2025 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid gives owners the option of running on pure electricity, using its built-in battery, for a manufacturer-estimated total of 42 miles per charge. If your daily driving amounts to 42 miles or less per day, you can run the 2025 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid solely on electricity, as long as you keep it charged. This is easiest and most convenient if you have at-home charging. This may not be an option if you live in an apartment or condo without electric vehicle (EV) charging on the premises.
The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which has all-wheel drive as standard, also gives you the option of taking longer trips while running in Hybrid Mode, in which the gasoline engine works together with the electric motors to provide the best possible gas mileage. This lets owners avoid any range anxiety-related charging issues and simply rely on the abundant gasoline infrastructure.
The 2025 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid offers drivers a total of 302 net system horsepower from its gasoline and electric motors. This enables a zero-to-60 mph acceleration time of 5.5 seconds. MSRP pricing for the 2025 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is $43,865 for the SE trim level and $47,735 for the XSE trim level. It costs $9,270 to $10,175 more than the RAV4 Hybrid for the privilege of some electric-only range.
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The 2025 RAV4 Hybrid is a much simpler vehicle, since it does not have a plug. This means that you will ever need to charge it. As a conventional hybrid, it uses its combination of gasoline engine and electric motors to enable high fuel economy at all times.
The RAV4 Hybrid has all-wheel drive as standard equipment. It uses a separate electric motor for the rear wheels, while a gasoline/electric system drives the front wheels. This eliminates the complexity of a driveshaft connecting front and rear wheels. Its combination of gasoline and electric drivetrains have a total system output of 219 horsepower and offer manufacturer-estimated fuel economy of up to 39 MPG combined (based on the Hybrid LE trim). Selectable drive modes on all RAV4 Hybrid models include Eco, EV (lets you run on electricity only for short distances at low speeds), Sport, Normal, and Trail.
Pricing for the 2025 RAV4 Hybrid covers eight different trim levels. These start with the Hybrid LE at an MSRP of $31,900 and go all the way up to the Hybrid Limited at $40,205 MSRP.
So, there's no charging necessary, great fuel economy, all you have to do is put gas in it – the hybrid system does the rest. But you won't be able to drive any significant distance on battery power only, if that matters to you.