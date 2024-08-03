10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota RAV4 (New Or Used)

Buying a car can be a daunting prospect, especially when there is such a wide variety to pick from. Automakers have significantly expanded their lineup of hybrid and electric cars in recent years, and several popular models have been discontinued to make room for them. Even the largest automakers like Toyota have made significant lineup changes, although perennially best-selling models like the RAV4 remain a prominent part of the brand's offering for 2024. Record numbers of buyers chose the RAV4 through the early part of the year, with the hybrid variant seeing its best selling month ever in March. Its popularity is no coincidence either, as there are many good reasons why buyers might want to consider one.

As an automotive market researcher I have spent many hours evaluating popular SUVs and crossovers for SlashGear, and I've consulted with our automotive review team to create a list of things worth knowing before you buy a Toyota RAV4. These tips cover both new and used cars, with the aim of giving you a solid overview of the RAV4 range before you head to a dealership. For a more in-depth evaluation of particular models, I've included links within the text to some of SlashGear's extensive review coverage.