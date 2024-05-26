Every Toyota Model Made In The U.S.A

Today, Toyota is the undisputed No1 largest automaker in the world, having sold an unprecedented 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, but the Japanese brand had humble beginnings. Its founder, Sakichi Toyoda, established it as an automatic loom manufacturer. However, his son, Kiichiro Toyoda, used the success of the "Toyoda Spinning and Weaving Company" to establish an automaker. Since then, Toyota Motor Company has transformed into a manufacturing behemoth, changing the automotive landscape for good.

A crucial step in the company's rise to prominence has been conquering the U.S. market. Although others saw it as an insurmountable task, Toyota had a plan. From developing market-specific vehicles that would suit the American customer to opening manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada, the Japanese company had everything it needed to succeed. In fact, its Toyota Motor North America subsidiary is a huge entity in its own right, with its own R&D and design centers that develop vehicles suitable for the American and Canadian markets.

Today, Toyota has ten manufacturing facilities in the U.S., of which four build complete vehicles while the others produce engines, transmissions, catalytic converters, castings, and other automotive parts. The "Made in U.S.A." actuality has helped these models become very popular among American buyers, with Toyota sitting in second place, only slightly behind Ford. But which models from the Japanese manufacturer are actually American-made? This article will answer that question and give you detailed information about each of those vehicles. From economy cars to full-size trucks, here is every Toyota model made in the U.S.A.