2025 Toyota Camry First Drive: Affordable Hybrid Sedan Comes With A Surprise

For a car decried by some as more appliance than vehicle, intended for drivers not all that interested in, well, driving, the Toyota Camry had become pretty confusing. Six trims, multiple engines, an optional hybrid, and an available AWD (but not on every variant) left the popular sedan an oddly complicated prospect. For the ninth-generation 2025 Camry, Toyota has simplified things.

There are now just four trim grades — LE and XLE offering a more classic, luxury-inspired aesthetic, while SE and XSE take a sportier approach — and all use a gas-hybrid drivetrain. While front-wheel drive is standard, any of the four grades can be equipped with all-wheel drive, which also nudges the horsepower north slightly.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's a far tidier, easier-to-understand approach than the old Camry, which came in front-wheel drive four-cylinder, hybrid, and V6 versions, and an all-wheel drive four-cylinder option, not all of which were available with each of the multiple equipment grades. Toyota has made it ever so slightly cheaper, too, with the 2025 Camry LE kicking off at $28,400 (plus $1,095 destination) compared to the $28,855 (plus destination) of the old 2024 Camry Hybrid LE.