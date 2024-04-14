3 New Toyota Camry Features Worth Being Excited About
The 2025 Toyota Camry commemorates the ninth-generation model of Toyota's popular midsize sedan. It's not an all-new model per se, as it still rides on an otherwise tweaked TNGA-K platform as the outgoing XV70 Camry. However, the changes are dramatic enough to reinvigorate the four-door sedan market while giving competitors like the Honda Accord and Kia K5 a run for the money.
Older Camrys are known for their practical, durable, yet unexciting nature, but Toyota wants to change that. The old Camry was perhaps the sportiest or most agile it has ever been. Still, the 2025 Camry fortifies the sedan's sport-luxury vibe with a more aggressive hammerhead-inspired façade inherited from its Crown and Prius siblings.
But its newfound styling was not the only thing it got from the Prius and Crown. All 2025 Camry variants have ditched the gasoline V6 engine for an all-hybrid powertrain, headlined by the automaker's fifth-gen Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) with two or three electric motors and front or all-wheel drive.
Standard Hybrid Powertrain
Powering all 2025 Toyota Camrys is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and Toyota's fifth-gen hybrid system with two electric motors in FWD guise and three in AWD. Front-wheel drive variants have 225 horsepower, while all-wheel drive models with an additional rear electric motor produce 232 horsepower – 30 more horses than the old AWD-equipped Camrys.
Moreover, the on-demand AWD system features variable torque distribution between the front and rear wheels to deliver better acceleration, niftier handling, impressive fuel economy, and peerless stability on the highway. It bodes well with the Camry's reconfigured suspension and the optional sports suspension that tightens the handling without compromising the ride comfort.
Speaking of which, Toyota has yet to reveal the 2025 Camry's official fuel economy numbers. It has enormous shoes to fill in this regard, given the previous Camry hybrid could return 46 to 52 mpg in combined city and highway driving. Anything close to those numbers will make the 2025 Camry one of the most fuel-efficient midsize sedans in the segment.
Advanced comfort and safety technology
The base Toyota Camry LE has standard LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity. Meanwhile, the Camry XLE features acoustic front-side glass, cowhide seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Standard in every 2025 Camry is Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). The advanced driving assistance package includes dynamic radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alert, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, road sign assist, lane tracing assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and proactive driving assist.
Furthermore, the Camry XLE and XSE are available with the Premium Plus Package, which includes front & rear parking assist, lane changing assist, traffic jam assist, a panoramic view monitor, and front-cross traffic alert. Accompanying the tech-filled cabin are curated interior materials. The base Camry LE features an embossed woven fabric, while the XLE has a leather and Dinamica cabin in black or light gray.
Excellent warranty
The 2025 Toyota Camry will arrive at dealerships in spring 2024 with an array of warranties. It has a 36-month/36,000-mile basic warranty, a 60-month/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a 60-month perforation warranty with no mileage limitations.
Since all new Camrys are hybrids, they also come with an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. The package includes ToyotaCare and includes two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and two years of roadside assistance with no mileage limits.
Toyota promises to reveal the official MSRP figures of the 2025 Camry closer to the intended launch date. We expect the base price to start at around $30,000 for the base Camry LE, while the top-of-the-line XSE could reach a $38,000 starting MSRP.
The Camry is not as popular or bestselling as it once was, no thanks to the flood of new crossovers and SUVs. However, with new and redesigned sedans like the Camry, Toyota aims to resuscitate a dying segment with heaping amounts of style, comfort, and advanced safety tech.