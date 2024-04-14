3 New Toyota Camry Features Worth Being Excited About

The 2025 Toyota Camry commemorates the ninth-generation model of Toyota's popular midsize sedan. It's not an all-new model per se, as it still rides on an otherwise tweaked TNGA-K platform as the outgoing XV70 Camry. However, the changes are dramatic enough to reinvigorate the four-door sedan market while giving competitors like the Honda Accord and Kia K5 a run for the money.

Older Camrys are known for their practical, durable, yet unexciting nature, but Toyota wants to change that. The old Camry was perhaps the sportiest or most agile it has ever been. Still, the 2025 Camry fortifies the sedan's sport-luxury vibe with a more aggressive hammerhead-inspired façade inherited from its Crown and Prius siblings.

But its newfound styling was not the only thing it got from the Prius and Crown. All 2025 Camry variants have ditched the gasoline V6 engine for an all-hybrid powertrain, headlined by the automaker's fifth-gen Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) with two or three electric motors and front or all-wheel drive.