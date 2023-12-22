What Does Toyota's RAV4 Abbreviation Mean (And Are They All 4WD)?

In any area of life, abbreviations can extremely important. Car owners, of course, need to know their ICEs from their EVs, their AMTs from their CVTs and their MDVs from their SUVs, because these things all mean something important in the auto world.

While the likes of "electric vehicle" and "sports utility vehicle" are industry-wide terms, certain manufacturers have ways of devising their own abbreviations, and this is where particular confusion can arise. Toyota itself can't seem to decide what some of its own abbreviations mean.

In a 2019 press release, the company stated that the RAV4 idea was centered around "creating a 'Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4 Wheel Drive.'" However, Toyota would also release a handy glossary for those unsure what RAV4, among many other Toyota model names and abbreviations, means. This defined the term instead as a "Recreational Active Vehicle with 4WD."

Both terms, however, are perfectly in keeping with the nature of an SUV typically designed for those with active lifestyles, large families, and so on. The final aspect of the RAV4 abbreviation, though, makes things a little more complicated. Are they all four-wheel drive, as the title suggests? Let's take a closer look at the popular RAV4 range to find out.