2025 Honda CR-V Vs. Hyundai Tucson: How Do These New Compact SUVs Compare?

The Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson are some of the best-selling compact SUVs in America. The former is the more popular model, and has been around for much longer, with different generations of the CR-V sitting on the top three spots of Honda's 10 top-selling SUVs of all time. Nevertheless, there are other compact SUV alternatives to the CR-V available on the market, some of which even offer better features and performance.

One such competitor is the Hyundai Tucson. Although this compact SUV arrived nearly 10 years after the CR-V, the Tucson offers formidable competition to the Japanese automaker with its features and performance. Aside from that, Hyundai also has one of the best auto warranties on the market (5 years/60,000 miles for new vehicles, 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain), which is why some car owners and drivers choose the brand.

Because of this, it can get difficult to pick between the CR-V and Tucson if you're out shopping for a compact SUV. To help you out, we'll look at the details between the two models and then compare their biggest differences. That way, you'll be armed with some knowledge before you make your way to the dealer to check out these cars in the metal.

