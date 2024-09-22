8 Honda CR-V Alternatives To Consider (And Why They're Worth It)

If there is any kind of vehicle that has seen a dramatic rise in popularity over the last 20 years, it is the compact crossover SUV. It's totally understandable: These are tremendously flexible cars that can be just as useful to a single driver as to a whole family. You get the space without driving something too large, and you tend to have pretty good fuel efficiency options, whether that be hybrid or even all-electric models. One of the top compact crossover SUVs on the market today is the Honda CR-V.

As of the writing of this article, this is the second best-selling vehicle of its kind in the U.S. according to Car and Driver and even cracks the top five of best-selling vehicles across all types as well. It consistently scores high reliability scores from the likes of Consumer Reports and J.D. Power, and its starting price of $30,100 for a new 2025 model makes it a relatively affordable option too.

While the CR-V has been a more than satisfactory vehicle for many years now, there are plenty of alternatives on the marketplace if you like the Honda but are not fully in love with it. Frankly, there are too many worthy alternatives out there for one list, so this has been narrowed to just eight different SUVs that would be just as satisfactory as the Honda CR-V, if not more so.

