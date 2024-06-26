What's The Difference Between The Honda HR-V And The CR-V?

You can't go wrong with a reliable car brand, and Honda is known for making reliable models. So, if you're in the market for an SUV and you have a $30,000 budget, you might be looking at the 2025 Honda CR-V and HR-V. Many have, as the current generation HR-V and CR-V are among Honda's best-selling SUVs of all time.

Unless you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket, you're likely limited to picking just one of these. While the base trim 2025 HR-V starts at around $25,000, its top trim option falls a bit under $30,000. On the other hand, the 2025 CR-V's entry-level trim is a little over $30,000, with the most expensive option going for over $40,000. Since both cars have a price overlap at $30,000, it can be difficult to choose between them, especially if you have some leeway on your spending limit.

What makes this an extra hard decision is that both models are great SUVs. So, to help you pick out the right Honda for you, let's compare the differences between the 2025 HR-V and the CR-V.