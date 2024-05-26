Honda CR-V: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

The Honda CR-V is one of the most popular compact SUVs in America. It has ranked among America's best-selling vehicles since it first went on sale in 1997 and has topped Honda's sales since 2017. The CR-V (also known as Comfortable Roundabout Vehicle) has lots of exciting features, is small enough to navigate tight city spaces, and large enough to accommodate families.

The CR-V is a great all-rounder meant to cover a large number of needs. It has good fuel economy ratings, available all-wheel drive for inclement weather, and is one of Honda's most reliable vehicles. Some model years even had a rear trunk floor that doubled as a picnic table – how cool is that? But it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

The CR-V has been in production for over 30 years, and there are six generations of Honda's compact SUV. Over that time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received several customer complaints about the CR-V, and issued a number of recalls. So, we're taking a closer look at the Honda CR-V to see which years are the most desirable and which ones you should avoid.

A quick note before we dive in: customer complaints and recalls aren't the only factors you should be using when picking a vehicle (especially a used one). Be sure to look at a vehicle's specific maintenance history and have it inspected by an independent mechanic if you want the best chance of purchasing something reliable.