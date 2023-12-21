Honda Recalls Over 4 Million Cars Globally Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Honda released a statement regarding a sizable number of its cars, including models like the supercar Acura NSX. Around 2.6 million (and over 4.5 million globally, according to Reuters) Hondas and Acuras from 2017 to 2020 are getting recalled over a faulty fuel pump. According to Honda's press statement, the fuel pump possesses a manufacturing defect where the impellers pulling the fuel from the fuel tank can malfunction and cause the fuel supply to shut off, starving the engine of fuel.

Fortunately, Honda is unaware of any accidents, injuries, or deaths related to the defect. Although it doesn't sound as outright dangerous as the ongoing Takata airbag recall affecting tens of millions of cars, a faulty fuel pump is nothing to scoff at. You don't want your car's engine to refuse to start or shut off while you're behind the wheel.

As with all recalls, Honda is fixing this for free, but as of now, the automaker does not have enough parts to remedy the issue, per a press release. Therefore, its recall is in stages.