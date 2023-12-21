Honda Recalls Over 4 Million Cars Globally Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda released a statement regarding a sizable number of its cars, including models like the supercar Acura NSX. Around 2.6 million (and over 4.5 million globally, according to Reuters) Hondas and Acuras from 2017 to 2020 are getting recalled over a faulty fuel pump. According to Honda's press statement, the fuel pump possesses a manufacturing defect where the impellers pulling the fuel from the fuel tank can malfunction and cause the fuel supply to shut off, starving the engine of fuel.
Fortunately, Honda is unaware of any accidents, injuries, or deaths related to the defect. Although it doesn't sound as outright dangerous as the ongoing Takata airbag recall affecting tens of millions of cars, a faulty fuel pump is nothing to scoff at. You don't want your car's engine to refuse to start or shut off while you're behind the wheel.
As with all recalls, Honda is fixing this for free, but as of now, the automaker does not have enough parts to remedy the issue, per a press release. Therefore, its recall is in stages.
Don't sleep on a faulty fuel pump
The sheer number of affected models sets this recall apart from your average faulty part. From Acura, there's the 2018 to 2020 ILX, 2018 to 2020 MDX and MDX Sport Hybrid, 2017 to 2020 NSX, 2018 to 2020 RDX, 2018 RLX, and 2018 to 2020 TLX.
On the Honda side, the 2018 to 2020 Accord, 2017 to 2020 Accord Hybrid, 2018 to 2020 Civic and Civic Type-R, 2018 to 2019 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, 2018 to 2020 CR-V, 2020 CR-V Hybrid, 2018 to 2019 Fit, 2018 to 2020 HR-V, 2019 to 2020 Insight, 2018 to 2020 Odyssey, 2019 to 2020 Pilot, and 2018 to 2020 Ridgeline are part of the recall.
Currently, there is no definitive timeline as to when the issue will be fixed, and Honda will have all of the parts together. Honda says it will inform owners in February of next year if their vehicle is impacted. In the meantime, you can check your Honda's (or any other vehicle's) Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's site for further recall information.