This Dodge Ram Do-Not-Drive Warning Shows The Takata Airbag Saga Isn't Over
According to a press release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, another death has been confirmed due to a faulty Takata airbag, this time the driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. As a result, a "Do Not Drive" order has been issued for anyone that currently owns a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 that has not had its airbags fixed. The NHTSA notes that 385,686 2003 Dodge Rams were already recalled in 2015, but the administration notes that as many as 84,000 have not received any kind of fix.
Unfortunately, the Ram Do Not Drive order comes in a long line of Takata-airbag-related recalls that have seen millions of cars recalled from nearly every automotive brand. 26 deaths have been linked to the recall. It's important to note that if you currently drive any vehicle that is covered by the Takata recall and has not been repaired, get it fixed as soon as you possibly can. The fix is free, and driving the vehicle unrepaired could be putting your life in danger.
How to check if your vehicle is affected
Late last year, the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger was killed when the Takata side airbag exploded. The NHTSA notes that even minor accidents that wouldn't necessitate the airbags going off can result in a deadly malfunction, especially if the car is older. In a press release, NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said: "The older a defective Takata airbag inflator gets, the more dangerous it becomes. Please, get your airbag replaced now for your sake, and for the sake of those who love you."
The Takata airbag recall has been going on for years, and with the most recent reported death, it's still ongoing. Nearly three years ago, General Motors, one of the largest truck manufacturers in the world, had to recall upwards of six million vehicles for the same issue that plagued Ram trucks. It's absolutely worth your time to check if the recall covers your vehicle through the NHTSA's site and to schedule a fix at your car's respective dealership.