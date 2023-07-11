This Dodge Ram Do-Not-Drive Warning Shows The Takata Airbag Saga Isn't Over

According to a press release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, another death has been confirmed due to a faulty Takata airbag, this time the driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. As a result, a "Do Not Drive" order has been issued for anyone that currently owns a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 that has not had its airbags fixed. The NHTSA notes that 385,686 2003 Dodge Rams were already recalled in 2015, but the administration notes that as many as 84,000 have not received any kind of fix.

Unfortunately, the Ram Do Not Drive order comes in a long line of Takata-airbag-related recalls that have seen millions of cars recalled from nearly every automotive brand. 26 deaths have been linked to the recall. It's important to note that if you currently drive any vehicle that is covered by the Takata recall and has not been repaired, get it fixed as soon as you possibly can. The fix is free, and driving the vehicle unrepaired could be putting your life in danger.