5 New Honda CR-V Features To Be Excited About

The Honda CR-V is one of the best-selling small SUVs in the world, with the comfortable roundabout vehicle getting the top three position in 2023 after selling over 700,000 units globally. This model helped make Honda one of the top car companies worldwide, hitting seventh place in sales in 2023 after selling over four million units.

However, Honda's electrification strategy is controversial, especially as it only has one EV in its lineup: the 2024 Honda Prologue. This is a stark difference from some of its top competitors, who are now launching many EV models like Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Ford.

Nevertheless, Honda is slowly but surely moving into electrification and alternative fuel sources. We already have a hybrid version of the 2023 Honda CR-V, and we're now getting a plug-in version of this small SUV. However, this isn't the usual plug-in hybrid like the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime; instead, we're getting a plug-in fuel cell CR-V.