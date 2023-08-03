5 Of The Best Plug-In-Hybrids You Need To Check Out If You Want A New SUV

There are some very good reasons why, even if you know your next car needs an electric motor, a plug-in hybrid or PHEV might still be the best option. Range anxiety may be the bogeyman haunting many potential EV buyers, but it's an inescapable fact that, for some drivers, hitting the road for longer trips is not the exception but the norm.

Being able to rely on the familiarity — and easy refueling — of a gas engine for those journeys, while still driving on electric power alone for shorter errands, in many ways feels like the best of both worlds. PHEVs may fall short of fully electric cars when it comes to battery range alone, but factor in a full gas tank and you're looking at hundreds of miles for typically far less at the dealership than you spend on a comparative EV. If you're in the market for a plug-in hybrid SUV, these are five that should definitely be on your shortlist.