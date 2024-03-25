Everything To Know About The Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Mirai

When it comes to alternatives to traditional gasoline internal combustion vehicles, the first thing that comes to most folks' minds is full-battery electric vehicles. However, from time to time, in a conversation about alternative fuels and transport, the concept of hydrogen fuel cells will be brought to the table. Most auto-inclined folks are familiar with the concept to some extent. However, some folk may be oblivious to the fact that there is currently a hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicle in production that consumers can buy: the Toyota Mirai.

If you haven't heard of the Toyota Mirai, it's likely because you're in a market that does not offer them for sale. The limited infrastructure for a hydrogen-powered vehicle is a major factor in the Mirai's usability. As of 2023, there are only 59 retail hydrogen stations in the U.S., with the vast majority in California. However, as more infrastructure rolls out, the Mirai may well make its way to the rest of the country. Let's take a look at the specs and info on the Toyota Mirai!