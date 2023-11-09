5 Reasons The Toyota Prius Hybrid Is Great For Road Trips
Toyota ranked as the world's top-selling automaker last year with more than 10.5 million vehicles sold, outranking number two Volkswagen by more than two million units. Toyota did so largely on the strength of sales of fuel-efficient models like the Corolla, Camry, and RAV4. Toyota's most miserly offering is the Prius hybrid, which features an internal combustion engine and electric motor that work together to provide the most optimal combination of power, range, and fuel economy.
Although the Prius wasn't the first hybrid vehicle to hit American markets (the Honda Insight beat it to that finish line by seven months), the Prius won the hearts of domestic buyers in a way that no previous hybrid had, serving as a gateway vehicle to the electric vehicle era. While early generations of the Prius were derided for their lack of flair and sloth-like performance, the 2024 version got a sleek redesign and can go from zero to 60 in 7.2 seconds, which is one tick of the stopwatch faster than a 1967 Mustang GT.
Despite its new respectable performance numbers, the Prius is a sensible vehicle that is not meant for the racetrack but for commuters and families. While its small footprint and easy maneuverability make it a fine choice for daily trips from the suburbs to the city, the Prius is also an ideal car for longer road trips. Let's take a look at some of the reasons the Prius hybrid should be the choice for your next weekend or cross-country jaunt.
Fuel Savings
The first benefit to taking a Prius on a long road trip is probably the most obvious, and that is its outstanding fuel economy. With gas prices on the rise, taking a fuel-efficient vehicle on your road trip will leave you more money for lodging, meals, cultural and historical attractions, and other diversions. The 2021 Prius boasted a combined fuel mileage of 56 miles per gallon, more than twice the average vehicle for that model year.
The 2024 Prius bumps the average mpg up to 57 in the city and on the highway. That means a trip from New York to Los Angeles will burn just 49 gallons of fuel, less than 1/4 of what you'd use in a 6.2 liter-equipped Chevy Suburban on that same journey. At a current average of $3.52 per gallon, that's a savings of more than $525, enough to cover several nights of lodging at a mid-tier hotel or get an entire family into Disney World for a day.
Range
The efficiency that comes from the Prius' hybrid gas and electric drive system means longer stints between stops for fill-ups, but you might be surprised at just how long you can go before topping off the tank when you are road-tripping. The 2023 model comes standard with an 11.3-gallon gas tank, giving it a range of more than 640 miles. That means a trip from New York to Orlando can be done with just one fuel stop, and the famed cross-country Cannonball Run can be done with only five breaks to fill the tank. The Prius also has an ECO drive mode which can mitigate the effect of a lead foot, stretching precious fuel even further and giving you a longer cruising range between fill-ups.
Not having to make constant stops for gas also leaves more time for roadside attractions of scenic or historical interest, not to mention getting you and your family to grandma's house or Disney World that much faster.
Comfort and Technology
Toyota didn't stop at enhancing the curb appeal and performance capabilities of the Prius with the most recent upgrade. The Prius also got an extra inch of leg and hip room in 2023, making it a more comfortable way to eat up long stretches of highway. That year, drivers also got a six or eight-way adjustable seat (depending on trim level) with lumbar support for long drives.
The Prius also got a new standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the option to upgrade that to a 12.3-inch screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are also available, and the premium XLE trim package added wireless phone charging as well as a heated steering wheel and front seats. Passengers in the back weren't left behind when it came to upgrades; rear seat heaters are an option, and there's a fold-away armrest in the back seat to provide ergonomic support for adults and a line of demarcation for bickering siblings.
Safety
Toyota has also made some safety-minded upgrades to the Prius recently that will add to your peace of mind on that long road trip. All three trim levels of the 2023 Prius come with Toyota's eight-unit Advanced Airbag System, which includes seat-mounted side and curtain airbags in the front and rear. Every Prius also has Toyota's SafetySense 3.0 suite of advanced features, which includes pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane departure alert, steering assist, and road sign recognition systems.
All three Prius trim levels also include vehicle stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and Toyota's trademarked SmartStop system, which kicks in if the driver accidentally presses the gas and brake pedals at the same time.
The Prius also comes standard with an array of cameras that can help prevent collisions when changing lanes or backing up out of a parking space, systems it calls Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. These systems can help you avoid minor fender-benders and pedestrian collisions, which you want to do your utmost to stay away from while on a road trip of any length.