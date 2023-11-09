5 Reasons The Toyota Prius Hybrid Is Great For Road Trips

Toyota ranked as the world's top-selling automaker last year with more than 10.5 million vehicles sold, outranking number two Volkswagen by more than two million units. Toyota did so largely on the strength of sales of fuel-efficient models like the Corolla, Camry, and RAV4. Toyota's most miserly offering is the Prius hybrid, which features an internal combustion engine and electric motor that work together to provide the most optimal combination of power, range, and fuel economy.

Although the Prius wasn't the first hybrid vehicle to hit American markets (the Honda Insight beat it to that finish line by seven months), the Prius won the hearts of domestic buyers in a way that no previous hybrid had, serving as a gateway vehicle to the electric vehicle era. While early generations of the Prius were derided for their lack of flair and sloth-like performance, the 2024 version got a sleek redesign and can go from zero to 60 in 7.2 seconds, which is one tick of the stopwatch faster than a 1967 Mustang GT.

Despite its new respectable performance numbers, the Prius is a sensible vehicle that is not meant for the racetrack but for commuters and families. While its small footprint and easy maneuverability make it a fine choice for daily trips from the suburbs to the city, the Prius is also an ideal car for longer road trips. Let's take a look at some of the reasons the Prius hybrid should be the choice for your next weekend or cross-country jaunt.