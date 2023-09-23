5 Features On The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime That Tech Enthusiasts Will Love

With electric vehicles and hybrids firmly entrenched in the public consciousness, the new name of the game is technological efficiency and superiority. Anyone can just make a hybrid nowadays, that's not inherently impressive anymore. The real showstoppers are the bells and whistles, the extra bits of technological muscle that both make a hybrid more pleasant and convenient to drive and provide additional value for the price (not to mention make hybrids and EVs as a whole more appealing to new adopters).

As one of the world's top automotive brands, Toyota knows a thing or two about what people want in a new vehicle, which is why the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is outfitted with a variety of handy features and perks. As a hybrid vehicle, it's got some pretty great specs, getting 44 miles on its battery alone before switching to hybrid mode and cruising at a crispy 220 horsepower. Not only that, though, its technological boons are guaranteed to turn some heads.