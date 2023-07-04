Here's How Far The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Will Go On A Full Tank
Pushed by high gas prices over the past two decades, more consumers are turning to hybrids to make fewer visits to the pump. The combination of a gas or diesel engine with an electric motor or two linked to a battery, plus some other neat tricks like solar panel roofs — such as the roof on the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid — help consumers save money in the long run despite how high prices have climbed per gallon of regular in a few spots around the United States.
While the default hybrid in more than a few minds is the Toyota Prius, plenty of hybrids are on the market today for nearly everyone's lifestyle. One of those is the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Arriving a few months after its gas-only sibling, the latest generation of the CR-V Hybrid regains the boxy looks of the first- and second-generation compact crossover for a more rugged appearance for the 2020s. And while it can take on quite a bit of the great outdoors and even pull up to 1,000 pounds of dirt bikes or extra camping gear, the biggest selling point is under the hood.
Plenty of power, plenty of MPGs, too
While the non-hybrid 2023 Honda CR-V makes do with a 1.5-liter turbo-four to move the front or all four wheels around with 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque via a CVT, the CR-V Hybrid features an Atkinson-Cycle 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 204 horses and 247 lb-ft of torque.
Such power is split 50/50 on all-wheel-drive models (an option on the Sport Hybrid, standard on the Sport Touring Hybrid). Paired with its two-motor hybrid system and a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the boxy crossover cruises by the gas pumps more than a few times with a combined EPA rating of 40 mpg combined for front-drive models (36 mpg on the highway, 43 mpg in the city), 37 mpg combined for all-wheel drive models (34 mpg highway, 40 mpg city). The combined range of the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid places it next to the likes of the 2023 Lexus NX Hybrid (39 mpg combined), 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (40 mpg combined), and the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (42 mpg combined).
Where and how far on a single tank of gas, then?
So, how far can you go in the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid? The all-wheel drive models have a range of 518 miles on a single 14-gallon tank of fuel, while the front-wheel drive versions go much further on its 14 gallons at a max of 560 miles. What does that look like, though? For example, if you're starting in Los Angeles with the Sport Touring Hybrid, you can drive east along I-15 through Las Vegas and into Junction or Kingston, Utah. You can also head up north on I-5 into Red Bluff, California, or head south of the border to Cananea or Guerrero Negro, Mexico.
On the other hand, the front-drive Sport Hybrid's extra 58 miles of range will take you and yours up to Mount Shasta near the California/Oregon border, Hermosillo, Mexico in the southeast, and all the way east to Gallup, New Mexico to see the historic El Rancho Hotel & Motel (which hosted many a Hollywood actor during the peak of the Western movie genre of the 1940s and 1950s) and part of the Mother Road herself, Route 66. That's a lot of traveling, to be sure, but one the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid can handle without breaking the bank at the pump.