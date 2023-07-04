Here's How Far The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Will Go On A Full Tank

Pushed by high gas prices over the past two decades, more consumers are turning to hybrids to make fewer visits to the pump. The combination of a gas or diesel engine with an electric motor or two linked to a battery, plus some other neat tricks like solar panel roofs — such as the roof on the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid — help consumers save money in the long run despite how high prices have climbed per gallon of regular in a few spots around the United States.

While the default hybrid in more than a few minds is the Toyota Prius, plenty of hybrids are on the market today for nearly everyone's lifestyle. One of those is the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Arriving a few months after its gas-only sibling, the latest generation of the CR-V Hybrid regains the boxy looks of the first- and second-generation compact crossover for a more rugged appearance for the 2020s. And while it can take on quite a bit of the great outdoors and even pull up to 1,000 pounds of dirt bikes or extra camping gear, the biggest selling point is under the hood.