2024 Honda Prologue First Drive: The Best Is Yet To Come

I'm probably overthinking things here, but if I was going to name a new vehicle, I wouldn't name it "Prologue." I do see situations in which the name would be appropriate and compelling — perhaps, for example, if it was the first to come of something truly new and innovative, the beginning of a curated collection of vehicles.

The all-new 2024 Honda Prologue actually is part of a curated collection of vehicles, but not exactly in the way Honda wants us to think of it. We'll get to that later. For the moment, we don't know terribly much about Honda's plans beyond the Prologue, or how Honda anticipates the Prologue will help shape the brand's future. A midwinter test drive in Sonoma Valley offered some clues, but left plenty of questions.

Is the Prologue — just one of many new fully electric SUVs on the market —properly packaged for shoppers? And is it really a fitting beginning for Honda's electric SUV story? Here's what we learned during our time with the Prologue.