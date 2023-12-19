2024 Honda Passport Review: Two-Row SUV Skips The Gimmicks

SUV buyers are an uncompromising bunch, with arguably higher expectations for the flexibility and practicality of their vehicles than even supercar owners: at least they generally just want to go fast in a straight line, and not go skidding out in the first corner. For a two-row SUV like the 2024 Honda Passport to fulfill its remit, in contrast, it has to possess style but not sacrifice functionality; deliver on- and off-road capability, even if the latter is seldom used; and have all the technology and active safety features a modern family expects, but without requiring a PhD to use it.

Unsurprising, then, that the two-row SUV category is fierce. Honda's current Passport sales — which amounted to around 40,000 cars so far this year, as of November 2023 — are dwarfed by the alternatives from Ford and others. Rivals can compete on unexpectedly potent performance, head-turning design, clever practicality, or a gadgetry-filled cabin, or some combination of all four.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Meanwhile, Honda's focus for the 2024 Passport has been off-road capability and interior versatility, though this new SUV definitely feels like a refinement, not a reinvention.