2024 Honda Prologue: Here's How Much Range Each Trim Level Has

The Honda Prologue, the brand's first mass-market EV for the U.S., is coming closer to being a reality, and now the automaker has released a few more details ahead of the official launch in spring. There's now the important question of range and price. The base model, the single-motor EX trim, starts at $47,400 and gets an estimated 296 miles of range. Add in another motor, and the dual-motor all-wheel drive EX trim will set you back $50,400, and it achieves a range of an estimated 281 miles.

Next, the two-wheel drive Touring Prologue starts at an MSRP of $51,700 and has the same estimated 296 miles of range as the EX trim level. The $54,700 dual-motor AWD Touring's battery will get you as far as the AWD EX trim at an estimated 281 miles. Lastly, the dual-motor AWD Elite trim Prologue will start at $57,900 and has an estimated 273 miles of range. The Elite trim Prologue is the most expensive car the Honda brand offers, beating out the Elite versions of the Honda Odyssey and Honda Pilot.