2024 Honda Prologue: Here's How Much Range Each Trim Level Has
The Honda Prologue, the brand's first mass-market EV for the U.S., is coming closer to being a reality, and now the automaker has released a few more details ahead of the official launch in spring. There's now the important question of range and price. The base model, the single-motor EX trim, starts at $47,400 and gets an estimated 296 miles of range. Add in another motor, and the dual-motor all-wheel drive EX trim will set you back $50,400, and it achieves a range of an estimated 281 miles.
Next, the two-wheel drive Touring Prologue starts at an MSRP of $51,700 and has the same estimated 296 miles of range as the EX trim level. The $54,700 dual-motor AWD Touring's battery will get you as far as the AWD EX trim at an estimated 281 miles. Lastly, the dual-motor AWD Elite trim Prologue will start at $57,900 and has an estimated 273 miles of range. The Elite trim Prologue is the most expensive car the Honda brand offers, beating out the Elite versions of the Honda Odyssey and Honda Pilot.
A long list of standard features
You do, however, get a lot for the price, not to mention a very competitive range. For comparison, cars like the Kia EV6 AWD Long Range offer 282 miles of estimated range. According to a Honda press release, the Prologue comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power driver seat, and a Google-powered infotainment system.
On the power end, the single-motor variant outputs 212 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, while the dual-motor bumps it up a bit with 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. It's not a tire-burner by any stretch of the imagination, but 200 and change horsepower is more than enough for a family crossover.
When connected to a 150kw DC fast charger, Honda says it can drink up enough electrons to replenish 65 miles of range in 10 minutes. Additionally, Honda offers at-home charging equipment and installation credits, similar to what is offered with the Acura ZDX EV. The press release also notes that the Prologue will have access to Tesla's supercharger network.