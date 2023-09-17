How Long Will The Kia EV6 Battery Last?
Kia's sporty EV6 seemingly has something for everyone. It is available in five different trim levels, offering from 225-576 horsepower and between 206 and 310 miles of range, and all of the EV6 models have the ability to charge from 10 to 80% capacity on a fast DC charger in just 18 minutes.
The Wind, GT, and GT-Line EV6 models are available with all-wheel drive, and the GT's 3.2 second zero to 60 time beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance and the Porsche Taycan 4S in Car and Driver's performance testing. This Spring, Kia re-introduced the entry-level Light trim package in ten Western states, which helped boost EV6 sales numbers to a record high in May.
The Light models come with a 58-kilowatt-hour battery and the Wind, GT, and GT-Line trim models are equipped with 77.4 kilowatt-hour batteries. A major concern for EV owners is the cost of battery replacement, with the price of new batteries for some vehicles approaching $20,000.
So how long do the batteries in a Kia EV6 last, and how much will it cost to replace them when the time comes to do so?
EV6 batteries are costly but should last a long time
Kia owners are protected by one of the auto industry's best warranty programs, which covers the powertrains of all new Kia vehicles for 10 years or 100,000 miles. For EV6 buyers, this includes the 697V lithium-ion batteries in their vehicles.
So while most Kia owners won't have to worry about battery replacement for many years, one curious EV6 driver decided to do some research in advance and called their local dealership to inquire about the potential cost of a battery replacement for their vehicle.
They posted to kiaevforums that while they were told when they purchased their EV6 that new batteries would cost just $6000, the current going cost for a new battery pack has risen to $29,000. They speculated that this was because the focus was on producing batteries for new cars, not selling them to repair establishments for replacements. "The only reason it is $29K today is the supply and the demand," they wrote. "The demand is building cars. Not selling batteries to DIY repair shops. Now in 5 years when the E-GMP has been mass produced enough that batteries are salvaged and reasonable priced, then the dealer pricing comes down."