How Long Will The Kia EV6 Battery Last?

Kia's sporty EV6 seemingly has something for everyone. It is available in five different trim levels, offering from 225-576 horsepower and between 206 and 310 miles of range, and all of the EV6 models have the ability to charge from 10 to 80% capacity on a fast DC charger in just 18 minutes.

The Wind, GT, and GT-Line EV6 models are available with all-wheel drive, and the GT's 3.2 second zero to 60 time beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance and the Porsche Taycan 4S in Car and Driver's performance testing. This Spring, Kia re-introduced the entry-level Light trim package in ten Western states, which helped boost EV6 sales numbers to a record high in May.

The Light models come with a 58-kilowatt-hour battery and the Wind, GT, and GT-Line trim models are equipped with 77.4 kilowatt-hour batteries. A major concern for EV owners is the cost of battery replacement, with the price of new batteries for some vehicles approaching $20,000.

So how long do the batteries in a Kia EV6 last, and how much will it cost to replace them when the time comes to do so?