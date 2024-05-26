Honda's 10 Top-Selling SUVs Of All Time

Honda has some of the most popular cars and SUVs in the industry. The brand is known for being fairly reliable while also making excellent use of its interior space and having fashionable cars. As of 2023, the Japanese automaker holds a 7.57% market share in the U.S. Honda is making ground as well, with strong sales in the U.S. that are bolstered quite a bit by SUVs, which Honda has in abundance.

Crossovers have been in vogue for the last decade or so as U.S. consumers migrate to them. Shoppers list the increased ride height, all-wheel drive, more cargo capacity, and more passenger capacity than the standard car as reasons why they prefer SUVs. Honda has a strong SUV lineup, including the very successful Honda CR-V along with a contingent of supporting players in the Pilot, Passport, HR-V, and the newly released Honda Prologue. The Prologue in particular is a big deal as it's Honda's first full EV SUV and goes well with the CR-V Hybrid, which has also been gaining steam in recent years, especially with the increasingly stringent U.S. emissions standards.

While the CR-V is easily the most popular SUV in Honda's lineup, it's interesting to see exactly how popular and how the rest of Honda's lineup stacks up to the flagship products. Here are Honda's top selling SUVs of all time. The SUVs are listed by generation since there are typically minimal differences between individual model years within a generation.