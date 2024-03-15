5 Of The Coolest Honda CR-V Features Every Owner Should Be Using
There are a lot of cars out there, but none may be as versatile, comfortable, and handy as the Honda CR-V. First manufactured in 1995, the CR-V quickly became one of Honda's go-to, offering customers a compact crossover SUV capable of off-road maneuvers, city living, and everything in between. Over the last few decades, Honda has only continued improving the CR-V, with the latest model being a hybrid that wears its electrification well. The Japanese brand even made a CR-V with more horsepower than a Lamborghini, so you may want to think twice when criticizing Honda's staple SUV because what can't it do?
Although the original CR-Vs weren't fancy, newer models come with all the unimaginable high-tech features of the current automotive industry. Of course, the modern SUV boasts real-time all-wheel-drive with an intelligent control system that automatically assesses the roads to determine the most efficient number of wheels that need power. Other features include Honda's patented safety technology, LED headlights, incredible fuel efficiency, and other things you'd expect from the award-winning vehicle. However, with all the glitz and glam of modern cars, it's easy to lose track of what all your CRV is capable of. So here are the features every owner should be using in their Honda CRV.
Cross traffic monitor
Now, a backup camera isn't revolutionary in the automotive industry, with most modern cars equipped with a sensor that makes driving in reverse as easy as going forward. However, Honda's Cross Traffic Monitor takes that to the next level, ensuring your CR-V remains one of the safest vehicles on the road. The Cross Traffic Monitor further enhances the driver's awareness when backing up, issuing audio and visual alerts when another vehicle comes within 82 feet of the backup camera. The alerts detect anything between 6 and 16 mph, so they may pick up pedestrians, bicycles, and other objects. When the Cross Traffic Monitor is alerted, the visual alert will display many camera angles to ensure you know where the danger is coming from, using normal, wide, and top-down modes.
Usually, Cross Traffic Monitor is enabled on the CR-V by default, but if it isn't, follow these steps to turn it on:
- Select the Home icon.
- Select Settings.
- Select Camera.
- Select Rear Camera.
- Select Cross Traffic Monitor.
- Select On.
Power tailgate with programmable height
We've all been there. You get home after running errands all day and open the tailgate of your car just to smack your head on it because, for some reason, it didn't open all the way. It's incredibly annoying, but with the Honda CR-V's power tailgate, it's an issue of the past.
Using Honda's smart-entry remote, drivers can simply unlock the tailgate and press the release button above the license plate, and the power tailgate will open on its own. Similarly, pushing the tailgate button on the remote or the power close button on the tailgate will automatically close the rear door, so you can use your hands to carry all the groceries in one go. Pressing the tailgate button on the remote will also stop the opening process, holding the door in place until the driver initiates the closing sequence. It's perfect for opening the tailgate in confined spaces.
Speaking of which, have you ever seen a tailgate not open enough or too high for you to reach? Well, the Honda CR-V lets you program the height of the tailgate so that you can get it every time. As it's opening, simply press the tailgate button on the remote (or the one on the car) when it reaches your desired maximum height. Holding the close button on the CR-V for a few seconds will play a beep, informing you that a new height has been set.
Apple Car Play and Android Auto
This may seem like a no-brainer, but many Honda CR-V drivers may be stuck on Bluetooth when their cars support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Introduced in 2017 models, Apple CarPlay takes control of your car's built-in display, making it safer to use your iPhone while driving. Instead of listening to your GPS's voice for directions or looking at your phone, CarPlay will put Apple Maps on the display, letting the driver quickly glance down to see the next turn while maintaining focus on the road. Calls and text messages will also appear on your car's display, and Siri can help you answer, hang up, or reply using voice commands so your hands can stay on the wheel. It also makes searching through your phone's music library an issue of the past, as you can find all your tunes (Apple Music or Spotify) on the display.
Unsurprisingly, Android Auto does all these things, too, but for smartphones running an Android operating system. Take directions, listen to music, make calls, and send messages with Google Assistant's help to ensure you don't miss anything but remain safe while behind the wheel. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available on the LX, EX, and Sport Hybrid models of the Honda CR-V.
Sunroof and moonroof
Although moonroofs and sunroofs have become a staple of the automotive industry, Honda shows what they're really capable of with new CR-Vs. First and foremost, why choose between one or the other when you can have both? Any CR-V model above the EX (the Sport Hybrid, EX-L, Sport-L Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid) boasts both features, with a One-Touch Power Moonroof that could be a game-changer for your Sunday drive.
The CR-V isn't a convertible, but its moonroof brings a sense of openness to the enclosed car. With one touch, drivers can choose between two styles for the moonroof's opening: tilt or fully opened. As the name suggests, the tilt function will lift one side of the moonroof, tilting the window up to allow airflow into the cabin. If that isn't enough, you can fully open the moonroof, exposing CR-V passengers to the warm sunshine above. It may not seem like much, but the one-touch feature for both options is a must-have, as other cars with similar features require the driver to hold the button until the roof opens. One-touch allows CR-V users to keep both hands on the wheel. And, as if that wasn't enough safety, if the moonroof detects an object obstructing its path, the auto-reverse feature kicks in, changing its direction whenever it senses resistance to closing.
Reclining, Fold-Down 60/40 Split Rear Seatback
The Honda CR-V is a state-of-the-art SUV, so naturally, drivers would want to utilize their trunk space to the fullest. While the power tailgate certainly helps for getting in and out of the rear area, the car's 60/40 rear seats ensure you have as much storage space as possible.
With the CR-V's 60/40 rear seat split, drivers have the option to fold the seats down 100%, laying the rear sets down to give you nearly double the trunk space. You can also choose to fold only 60% with the middle seat and one of the larger seats or 40% with only one of the larger seats. So, if you're hauling large cargo, lay down all your rear seats for ample space. If you need room for a passenger, recline one seat and the middle for a best-of-both-worlds scenario. Or, if you have two passengers, only fold one seat, giving you room for everyone and your cargo. With 60/40 reclining seats, the Honda CR-V offers true versatility for whatever your situation.
As if that wasn't enough, the 60/40 rear seats wouldn't help much if they weren't easy to use. Thankfully, Honda's designers ensured ease of use by making the seats adjustable from the side doors, so there's no need to awkwardly climb over the seats or open the trunk to fold them. You also don't need to mess with the headrests or cushions, as the seats are perfectly designed to recline onto themselves.