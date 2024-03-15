5 Of The Coolest Honda CR-V Features Every Owner Should Be Using

We've all been there. You get home after running errands all day and open the tailgate of your car just to smack your head on it because, for some reason, it didn't open all the way. It's incredibly annoying, but with the Honda CR-V's power tailgate, it's an issue of the past.

Using Honda's smart-entry remote, drivers can simply unlock the tailgate and press the release button above the license plate, and the power tailgate will open on its own. Similarly, pushing the tailgate button on the remote or the power close button on the tailgate will automatically close the rear door, so you can use your hands to carry all the groceries in one go. Pressing the tailgate button on the remote will also stop the opening process, holding the door in place until the driver initiates the closing sequence. It's perfect for opening the tailgate in confined spaces.

Speaking of which, have you ever seen a tailgate not open enough or too high for you to reach? Well, the Honda CR-V lets you program the height of the tailgate so that you can get it every time. As it's opening, simply press the tailgate button on the remote (or the one on the car) when it reaches your desired maximum height. Holding the close button on the CR-V for a few seconds will play a beep, informing you that a new height has been set.