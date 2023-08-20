What You Need To Use Android Auto, And How To Get Started

Over 500 new and older cars are compatible with Android Auto, an in-vehicle interface that mirrors the functionality of any compatible Android or Google device. The great thing about Android Auto is its ease of use and the simple connection process, but sometimes the process doesn't go as smoothly as intended. In most cases, compatibility issues, faulty cables, and outdated software are to blame for most Android Auto connectivity problems.

There are two ways to connect Android Auto to your car's infotainment system: Using a USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. Wireless Android Auto works on any smartphone running Android 11.0 or higher, Google or Samsung phones with Android 10.0, or a Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8 with Android 9.0. Moreover, your phone should support 5GHz Wi-Fi to run wireless Android Auto.

It's also a good idea to double-check your vehicle or stereo's compatibility with Android Auto at the official Android website or by reading the owner's manual. After ensuring that your smartphone and car support Android Auto, here are the steps to connect and get started on your Google-fueled road trips.