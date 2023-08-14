Why Android Auto Isn't Working (And How To Fix It)

When you first discovered that you could connect your Android smartphone to your car via Android Auto, did you immediately run out to the car, phone in hand, excited at the possibilities of future technology? Was that excitement then dashed when, despite your best efforts, you couldn't get your Android to properly connect with your car? That's a very palpable kind of disappointment, one that nobody should experience.

While the process of connecting an Android smartphone to a car via Android Auto is a fairly simple one, relatively speaking, that doesn't mean it's immune to sporadic hiccups. There are several factors that can cause the Android Auto connection to fail — if the connection even goes through in the first place.

When that happens, it's on you to perform some good old-fashioned troubleshooting. Just make sure you perform said troubleshooting while your car is parked at home, and definitely not while you're driving.