Android Auto Wireless: How To Tell If Your Phone And Car Are Compatible

Android Auto is one of the most helpful tools for frequent drivers. Released in 2015, Android Auto is a tool that enables users to extend their smartphone's interface, and therefore, certain installed apps with preferred settings on their cars' infotainment screens for easy access while driving. Depending on the phone and car's specifications, you can use Android Auto through a wired connection or wirelessly over Wi-Fi.

The first thing you should have in your mind is that even though a vehicle's catalog or brochure mentions that it supports Android Auto, it may not mean that the connection doesn't require a cable. It is a relatively new technology for car makers and buyers, which is why it is often only available in newer vehicle models. Further, companies might reserve wireless connectivity for higher trims, which tend to be more expensive.

However, even that is not necessarily true as we've seen in Hyundai's recent offerings, where the automaker provides wireless-compatible infotainment systems in a few base models. Amongst the confusion, there are ways to figure out whether the car you're interested in or the one you recently purchased, pairs via a wired or a wireless connection to Android Auto.