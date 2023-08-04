5 Of The Best Android Auto Wireless Adapters For Your Car

Buying a new car nowadays will likely result in one equipped with Android Auto. Many of the new options come with a wireless version of Android Auto that will allow you to sync your phone with ease. However, some vehicles will make you plug your phone, and that creates an inconvenience for some people.

There's a way to get around this issue, and that's by buying a wireless dongle. You can pick up a little device that plugs in where your phone would go, but it'll let your phone remain wireless while still taking advantage of the features offered by Android Auto. You won't be charging your phone at the same time, but that's a price some are willing to pay.

It won't add Android Auto to a car that doesn't have it already, so don't go into it thinking that's the case. If you're simply looking to untether your phone from your car, you can pick up one of the many adapters on the market.