How This Android Auto Dongle Became So Popular

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the years since it was introduced, Android Auto has proven itself indispensable for many drivers, making it easier than ever to navigate streets, keep in touch with emails and loved ones, and control music, podcasts, and other media while on the road. With essential Android Auto apps like Waze, Google Maps, and over 240 others at the ready, millions of people have adopted Android Auto. With 150 million cars already compatible with Android Auto, it's more popular than ever. However, if you own a car that was built between 2016 and 2020, there's a good chance your vehicle doesn't natively support wireless Android Auto.

If that's the case, that doesn't mean you need to plug in your phone just to get in on all the benefits that drivers with Android Auto enjoy. The AAWireless Android Auto adapter is a dongle that can quickly and automatically connect drivers wirelessly to the infotainment platform, all without needing to physically plug in a cable. Once you start your car, AAWireless will establish a wireless connection to your phone, and you'll be off to the races. With this simple yet useful device, you can immediately upgrade your car with all that Android Auto has to offer. Even better, you can currently purchase the AAWireless Android Auto adapter for even less by using the code SGAAWL10 to apply a 10% discount on either Amazon or the official AAWireless webshop.

There are several reasons why the AAWireless Android Auto dongle has become so popular and why you should take advantage of this discount and pick one up for your car today.