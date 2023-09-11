5 Essential Android Auto Utility Apps You Should Have Installed

Google Maps is the default navigation app on Android, which makes it the default map app on Android Auto as well. The app has a straightforward and intuitive interface that makes it easy to perform various actions, from searching a location to starting and managing your routes or finding utilities such as fuel stations on the way. However, it's not the only way to find your way around.

You can also use one of Google Maps' alternatives, the best of which is Waze. Despite also being owned by Google, Waze offers distinct features compared to Google Maps. Instead of a minimal interface, Waze opts for a quirkier and more animated appearance through caricaturish icons and lively colors.

Waze's primary advantage comes from its social approach to navigation. It enables users to report road closures, traffic jams, road conditions, police outposts, gas prices, etc. More importantly, this information is updated in real-time, and the reports can also be added from the app's Android Auto version. Google Maps also allows users to report road closures, accidents, or speed cameras, but the information is not instant and the controls are not readily available on Android Auto.

While both Google Maps and Waze show traffic conditions and warn you of congestion, Waze updates the data more frequently. It prioritizes timeliness and will frequently update the route to help save time. Lastly, Waze also displays a tentative speed for specific stretches based on other users' rides, besides using different colors to display traffic density.