These 8 Cars Will Have You Paying Outrageous Insurance Prices

Many drivers dread the time when their car insurance renewal rolls around, especially if they've gotten a speeding ticket or gotten into an accident during the year. Even if you've done nothing wrong, there's a good chance you'll still have to pay more, as data has shown the average auto insurance premium has risen by 4.9% in 2022. Driving carefully and avoiding the long arm of the law is of course one way of keeping insurance premiums down, but it's not the only way.

The car a driver is trying to get a policy for has just as much effect on the premium price as any individual's driving history does, and some cars are significantly pricier to insure than others. Supercars and other performance vehicles will unsurprisingly often attract higher premiums, but even among the best-selling cars in America, there's a huge amount of variation. A study published by Forbes compared the average premium for more than 50 top-selling vehicles in America, with eight models, in particular, standing out as pricier than the rest.

The study used data from Quadrant Information Services to obtain the average rate for a female driver with a clean record with $100,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $300,000 per accident, $100,000 in property damage liability, and any other coverage required in the state. The costliest cars all had an average premium of over $2,000, with the worst offender costing almost $4,000 to insure.