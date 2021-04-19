2022 Lexus ES arrives with a mild facelift and new interior updates

The 2022 Lexus ES is getting a few styling tweaks and some critical interior updates. The biggest news is a new touchscreen infotainment display. Available in two sizes, the center touchscreen is now mounted closer to the driver. However, the fiddly touchpad in the center console is still there, but the new touchscreen is now easier to operate. Hooray!

“Our goal was to deepen the high quality of the ES and to add new value,” said Tetsuya Aoki, Lexus International Chief Engineer. From a styling perspective, you’ll be hard-pressed to discern a 2022 Lexus ES from last year’s model.

The refreshed Lexus ES made its first appearance at the Shanghai Auto Show recently, and it looks pretty similar to the outgoing model. The large spindle grille is still there, but the new model gets new bi-LED auto-leveling headlights, a tweaked grille design, and new alloy wheel designs.

For 2022, the new Lexus ES250 AWD and ES 350 remain available in F Sport trim. And for the first time, you can get a 2022 Lexus ES300h hybrid as an F Sport variant. The package includes a mesh spindle grille with darkened treatments, bespoke 19-inch black alloy wheels, custom interior trim, and F Sport badging, among many others.

Additionally, the ES350 F Sport will come with an enhanced Dynamic Handling Package (DHP). It now includes Sport+ and Custom driving modes, adaptive variable suspension, and an intuitive parking assist system. “In addition to further improving quietness and ride comfort, we pursued linearity in vehicle movement, in response to steering wheel operation, that is faithful to the driver’s intentions,” added Aoki.

Inside, the 2022 Lexus ES gets a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen display (a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen is optional), which is now closer to the driver for easier reach. The new ES also gets a ton of updated safety features from its standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. The pre-collision system receives an enhanced lens camera and millimeter-wave radar to improve the response range, benefitting the frontal collision warning system, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection features of the car.

Also, further updates to LSS+ 2.5 include Intersection Turning Assist (ITA), Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Curve Speed Reduction, and lane tracing assist. The 2022 Lexus ES will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. Pricing, trim levels, and specific interior options will follow soon.