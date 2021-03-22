2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition is limited to 500 units

After revealing the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport with its naturally-aspirated V8 engine, the premium Japanese automaker has also unveiled a limited-edition Launch Edition model of its latest sport-luxury sedan. The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition is limited to 500 units and is exclusive to the North American market.

The Launch Edition has the same naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine pumping out 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. The latter arrives at 4,800 rpm and is enough grunt to keep up with the new BMW M3. Lexus claims zero to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

Lexus has utilized this V8 motor in its other high-performance offerings like the RC F coupe and GS F sport-luxury sedan. But in the IS 500 F Sport, you also get a Torsen limited-slip differential and adaptive variable suspension for sharper handling and a smoother ride.

All Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition models will wear an exclusive Incognito Gray paint job. The stealthy appearance is made more sinister by standard 19-inch dark gunmetal BBS wheels borrowed from the IS F Sport Dynamic Handling Package. Lexus claims the new wheels are each four pounds lighter than standard IS F Sport wheels, helping reduce unsprung weight.

Other Launch Edition features include two-tone Black and Gray Ultrasuede upholstery, a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel with bespoke silver ash wood accents, black F Sport performance badging, and a new Launch Edition startup animation on the instrument panel. Also new is a serialized number plate on the center console.

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Pricing remains forthcoming, but the rumor mills suggest base prices starting at $50,000. The latest V8-powered IS sedan is also home to a comprehensive suite of active safety features like frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane tracing assist.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Gallery