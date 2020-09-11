2021 Lexus RC F receives Fuji Speedway Edition trim

The Lexus RC F is available with a special Fuji Speedway Edition model for 2021. This new limited-edition trim is based on the RC F Track Edition we got this year, but the Fuji Speedway Edition is home to a couple of handsome exterior upgrades.

We only have kind words for the Lexus RC and RC F, but the weight issue remains a problem. Lexus heard our calls and introduced the 2020 RC F Track Edition. It still has a naturally-aspirated V8 engine like the RC F, but the Track Edition benefits from extensive weight saving measures. This includes hollow axles, a smaller A/C compressor, a lighter intake manifold, and composite rear bumper supports.

On the other hand, the 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition has a titanium exhaust, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and an aero-optimized carbon-fiber exterior kit to further reduce weight. You still get a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, but the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition rushes to 60 mph in 3.95-seconds, which is around 0.2-seconds faster than a regular Lexus RC F coupe.

The 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is limited to only 60 units and is available in two paint colors: Arctic Blast Satin and Cloudburst Gray. The former is unique for its semi-matte finish and complements the carbon-fiber panels quite nicely. Lexus claims the matte finish is durable enough to withstand repeated bouts through an automatic car wash without deteriorating the finish.

Meanwhile, the interior gets red leather-trimmed seats with Alcantara accents and red carbon fiber accents to get the blood boiling. Also included in the Fuji Speedway Edition is an MSTR watch with RC F-inspired detailing elements including Fuji Speedway and F logos, red stitching on the band, and a gunmetal bezel.

Upgrades are also in store for the 2021 Lexus RC F. Android Auto is now standard along with Amazon Alexa and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The 2021 Lexus RC F also gets standard blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a memory driver’s seat, heated electrochromic exterior mirrors, and new satin interior trim. Lexus has yet to announce pricing, but the 2020 RC F Track Edition has base prices starting at $97,675.