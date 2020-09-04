2021 Lexus RC receives minor updates and new Black Line trim

The 2021 Lexus RC coupe is receiving a couple of minor updates and a new Black Line special edition trim model. Lexus is sprucing up its 2021 portfolio with the Black Line edition, which began with the NX crossover followed by the EX sedan, and the RX last August. And now, it’s the RC’s turn to receive a Black Line package which includes darkened exterior trim, darker alloys, and a more aggressive attitude to boot.

The Black Line edition is making all the noise, so let’s start with that. In the 2021 Lexus RC, the Black Line package is available on F Sport models of the RC 300 and RC 350. And yes, the package includes a set of bespoke Zero Halliburton travel cases similar to other Black Line models. It includes an Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a larger 26-inch medium travel case, both rendered in a black finish, of course.

But there’s more. The 2021 Lexus RC Black Line has 19-inch black chrome F Sport wheels, dark exhaust tips, and exclusive triple-beam LED headlights for a distinctive lighting signature. Black Line models are available in new paint colors including Cloudburst Gray and Ultra White while the F Sport gets a new Grecian Water paint hue. Inside, the 2021 RC Black Line offers Black Nuluxe upholstery with silver stitching and genuine Ash Wood trim.

The 2021 Lexus RC 300 remains powered by a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged and intercooled inline four-banger creating 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to the tarmac via an 8-speed automatic driving the rear wheels. In this configuration, the Lexus RC easily achieves 30 mpg on the highway.

The new Lexus RC 300 AWD features a larger 3.5-liter V6 engine generating 260 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Unlike in the base RC 300, you can only have a 6-speed automatic transmission to go along with the all-wheel drivetrain. Meanwhile, the RC 350 is available in RWD or AWD while having a stronger version of the V6 generating 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Lexus claims the RC 350 accelerates to 60 mph in 5.8-seconds (RWD) and 6.0-seconds (AWD).

Also new for the 2021 Lexus RC is the addition of standard blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and heated exterior mirrors as standard equipment. Also standard across the range is Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) which comes with pedestrian detection, pre-collision alert, lane departure warning, dynamic radar cruise control, and intelligent high beams.