5 Of The Best Police Scanner Apps For Android Devices

For as long as police officers and other first responders have been communicating with each other over the radio, there have been enthusiasts and other casual listeners eavesdropping on them using police scanners. Traditionally, police scanners were bulky analog devices not unlike the radios and walkie-talkies they were intercepting. These days, it's much more common to use a website or an app, streaming radio frequencies straight to your computer or phone. And since these digital police scanners don't require you to have your own antenna and you're not just limited to the physical range of police radio waves, you can listen to live feeds of emergency services from across the country.

Police scanner apps have been a boon to those who want to keep tabs on crime and police activity in their community, hear first-hand about potential emergencies before the news even has time to report it, or simply use the on-and-off chatter as relaxing white noise. With all the options available for Android users on the Google Play Store, you might not be sure which app is best for you. To help you decide, here are five of the best police scanner apps for Android devices that you can download today.