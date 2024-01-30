The Best BMWs For The Track In 2024

Track days can be fun, but a lot will depend on the vehicle you choose to take to your local circuit. If you're a BMW enthusiast, or you're just looking for a first track car, then you have a few good options available. As could be expected, several of the best options come from the company's "M" or "Motorsport" series — which feature more powerful engines than those in the standard sedans and coupes the company is known for. There are also a couple of options that may be a touch easier on the wallet.

As an added bonus, these vehicles all have some degree of practical use. Their level of practicality didn't affect their place in the rankings, we judged that on track performance alone. But it is nice to know that you can drive all of these cars to and from work, as well as to and from the track.

We spent some time at BMW's test center in South Carolina, and more importantly got track time with each of the vehicles mentioned, to help us make our choices. If you want a BMW for the track in 2024, then these are your best options.