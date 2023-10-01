2024 BMW I5 First Drive: The Luxury, Dynamics And Range To Make An Electric Winner

While I totally get the allure of the 593-hp i5 M60, I can't see anyone being disappointed by the i5 eDrive40. No, it doesn't have the same active roll stabilization as the more powerful M60, but the i5 eDrive40 is still perfectly happy to be flung around on narrow Portuguese b-roads with very little body motion. Every i5 comes standard with a self-leveling rear air suspension, and the eDrive40 can be equipped with electronically controlled front dampers, though switching between the standard and Sport settings on a car so equipped, I can't say there's an appreciable difference.

Instead, the i5 eDrive40 has a pleasant ride quality — nice and comfortable, even on my example's largest-available 21-inch wheels. The steering is somewhat light and relatively numb on center, but the i5 responds quickly to inputs and genuinely feels more engaging than its key rivals from Mercedes-Benz and Tesla.

Behind the wheel of an i5 M60 xDrive, the experience is noticeably more exciting — and I'm not just talking about the extra power. There's a lot more pep in this sedan's step, and better communication through the steering thanks to the active torque being delivered to the front axle. Interestingly, the M60 has a higher steering ratio than the eDrive40 — 15.7:1 compared to 15.2 — but the car feels better balanced and more agile overall. Credit also goes to the 2.5-degree rear-axle steering, which helps the i5 through corners. I can't wait to see how this chassis forms the basis for a rowdy M5.

Strong regenerative braking can be dialed in by driving in B mode, or setting the regen level to high through the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system. I do recommend setting the regen level yourself, no matter how you like it, because the standard adaptive mode is a little wonky on winding roads. It'll use the car's driver-assistance sensors and GPS location data to preemptively increase or decrease energy recuperation based on the road ahead, which can provide inconsistent braking effort. At least the i5's brake pedal doesn't automatically move to mimic brake pressure, a stupid feature Mercedes insists upon in its EVs.