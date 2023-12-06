What Makes BMW M Series Engines So Good

One of the things that sets BMW's M Series engines apart is the fact that they weren't initially designed with the road in mind. The original M1 is closer to a full-blown supercar than the suped-up coupes and sedans that came after — and it was built with a single purpose in mind. The Bavarian manufacturer wanted to dominate Group 5 racing, which in the late 1970s meant overcoming Porsche. The company collaborated with Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini to produce what is now one of the rarest and most desirable Bimmers of all time.

As Group 5 racing is centered on production cars, any cars that are competing have to be mass-produced and sold. BMW needed to knock up more than 400 M1s to qualify, so a run of 460 vehicles was approved. All of the cars were handmade, and BMW didn't put that much effort into selling them. Their existence was more of a technicality than anything, but that didn't stop the company's customer base from scrambling for their slice of the legendary automaker's Motorsport division. Despite being around double the price of a Ferrari 308, BMW's first and only supercar sold out pretty quickly and the concept took off from there.

However, the story doesn't end there. More than 460 of the M1's M88 engines were assembled, and later wound up in the M635i. The success of the M1 also paved the way for M vehicles on the whole. The concept of jamming a track-worthy engine (and some other parts) into a production vehicle was validated, and the company rolled on from there.