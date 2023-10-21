Why The BMW M1 Was Way Cooler Than You Remember

BMW built its first Motorsport division car (the M1) to race in the Group 4 series of the Manufactur­ers Championship. Homologation rules stated that BMW needed to make 400 road-legal vehicles to use them on the circuit. There's a funny little secret wrapped around the creation of this race car: it's as much Italian, as it is Bavarian.

Sure, the engine that powers it is an all-German 277 horsepower, 3.5-liter, DOHC straight-six. The production version jumped from 0-62 mph in 5.6 seconds, and had a top speed of 162 mph. Kitted for racing, it produced 470 horsepower at 9000 rpm, and reached nearly 200 mph.

Initially, world-famous auto designer and Italdesign founder Giorgetto Giugiaro would design the shape and look (including the fiberglass wedge body), and Lamborghini was set to fashion the space frame chassis, while former Lamborghini employee Gianpaolo Dallara designed the suspension. Lastly, Lamborghini was supposed to put it all together, but that's not exactly how things panned out.

Instead, body construction went to Italina Resina in Modena, while the tubular chassis was built by Marchesi in Modena as well. Still Italian, just different companies. Wrapped up in bankruptcy proceedings at the time, Lamborghini finished the engineering phase, but never built any of the cars. When the sundry parts and pieces were finished, they were sent to Italdesign in Turin, where the interior and only some of the car were put together. Baur handled the final assembly at its facility in Stuttgart.