Here's What Happened To Paul Walker's Super Rare BMW M1 AHG

Paul Walker's passion for fast and furious cars extended beyond the silver screen. Walker and his business partners, Erik Davis and Roger Rodas, owned Always Evolving (AE) Performance, an "automotive lifestyle and motorsport brand" that included an incredible car collection. Walker's untimely death in 2013 happened in a Porsche Carrera GT, of which only 1,300 were made (via CNN).

One of the cars in AE's collection was a rare BMW M1 AHG. It was so rare that only 10 of the heavily customized and tuned BWWs from German dealership AHG are known to exist (via RM Sotheby's).

The M1 is considered "the most exotic BMW street car ever built," starting life in BMW's famed Motorsport (M) division to gain approval to race in the FIA Group 5 sports car circuit. However, rule changes forced manufacturers to make at least 400 units to qualify. Instead of delaying the racing program more, BMW moved forward with the M1 production cars. In the end, Baur coachbuilder in Stuttgart built roughly 450 (all finished in white) by hand (via Bring A Trailer).

Ten of those cars went to AHG and were modified with its Studie package. First, AHG upgraded BMW's Paul Rosche-designed M88 engine (with 277 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque) to a 3.5-liter DOHC inline 6-cylinder engine with a Kugelfischer mechanical fuel injection rocking 350 horsepower (via Mecum).