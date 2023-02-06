Here's What Happened To Paul Walker's Super Rare BMW M1 AHG
Paul Walker's passion for fast and furious cars extended beyond the silver screen. Walker and his business partners, Erik Davis and Roger Rodas, owned Always Evolving (AE) Performance, an "automotive lifestyle and motorsport brand" that included an incredible car collection. Walker's untimely death in 2013 happened in a Porsche Carrera GT, of which only 1,300 were made (via CNN).
One of the cars in AE's collection was a rare BMW M1 AHG. It was so rare that only 10 of the heavily customized and tuned BWWs from German dealership AHG are known to exist (via RM Sotheby's).
The M1 is considered "the most exotic BMW street car ever built," starting life in BMW's famed Motorsport (M) division to gain approval to race in the FIA Group 5 sports car circuit. However, rule changes forced manufacturers to make at least 400 units to qualify. Instead of delaying the racing program more, BMW moved forward with the M1 production cars. In the end, Baur coachbuilder in Stuttgart built roughly 450 (all finished in white) by hand (via Bring A Trailer).
Ten of those cars went to AHG and were modified with its Studie package. First, AHG upgraded BMW's Paul Rosche-designed M88 engine (with 277 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque) to a 3.5-liter DOHC inline 6-cylinder engine with a Kugelfischer mechanical fuel injection rocking 350 horsepower (via Mecum).
BMW's M1 Procar-style street machine
The all-white paint job was splashed with color by Hermann Altmiks, with the owner of each car choosing their own distinct design. Aerodynamic panels — front air dam, side skirts, rear spoiler — wrapped the vehicle (via Bring A Trailer) to make it a true "M1 Procar-style street machine" (via RM Sotheby's).
Like the other BMW M1s, the AE Performance AHG (chassis number 4301090) was built in '79. Upon completion, it was sent to Schneider BMW in Bielefeld, Germany, arriving on August 30 of that same year. The car was owned at different times by famed collectors Ed Weaver and Don Davis before being bought by Walker and Rodas for their collection (per Sotheby's).
In August 2014, after the death of Walker and Rodas, it went up for sale at RM Sotheby's auction house in Monterey, California, with an expected sale price of between $600,000 – $800,000. It didn't sell. However, an unnamed purchaser bought it in 2014 and completed several minor repairs and servicing over the next few years.
In February of 2021, it sold on Bring A Trailer for $500,000 to a California-based consignor. Then in December 2022, it was put back up for sale at RM Sotheby's Miami auction, selling for $648,500. At that time, it only had 6,821 kilometers (4,238 miles) on the odometer.