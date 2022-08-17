BMW Is Testing Electric Cars With Four Motors For Its Fiercest M EVs

It's the BMW M Series' 50th birthday, and the German vehicle manufacturer is using the occasion as an opportunity to look toward the future. Over the past half-century, the M series has featured large, powerful, high-performance engines. The current M8 is packing a 615-horsepower V8, and probably isn't the kind of vehicle you want to show up at a Greenpeace meeting in. However, times do change and BMW is changing with those times. Earlier this year, the company built its last V-12 car, a limited edition 7-Series. It is also rapidly developing its range of electric vehicles, but going green doesn't mean compromising on performance. On the contrary, the Munich-based car maker intends on using the EV concept to take its cars — and the M series especially — to the next level.

BMW Chairman Franciscus van Meel referenced the occasion while outlining his company's electric plans. Speaking in a statement, van Meel unveiled some major news regarding BMW's production schedule, saying, "On our anniversary, we are not only looking back, but above all also looking forward. Before the end of the year, production of the BMW XM, our first high-performance car featuring a V8 M hybrid drive, will commence."

This year has already seen the launch of several all-electric BMW performance cars, including the BMW i4 M50, BMW iX M60, and BMW i7 M70 — along with a fully electric version of the flagship 7-series. But based on a recent announcement from the automaker, the all-electric M-series of the very near future could come with a unique four-wheel drive system that allows it to pull ahead of the competition.