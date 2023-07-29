2023 BMW M2 Review: Too Good To Be True

I don't want to accuse BMW of making a terrible mistake with the 2023 M2, but you have to wonder if the German automaker has forgotten the whole point of its most affordable M Series car. After all, there's a reason models like the M2 coupe are billed as a gateway for future brand loyalists, and the strategy there is simple. Give drivers a taste of the good stuff, and then encourage them to upgrade to better, more expensive metal later on.

The M2's big problem, though, is it might be too good for that strategy to work as expected. This isn't just a two-door tease of the joys that might come with M3 or M4 ownership, or even a slightly feistier version of the regular 2 Series Coupe. Instead, I can only assume BMW's M division went rogue from the product planners and — ignoring all wise sales strategy — threw everything they could into making a new benchmark in subcompact luxury performance.

BMW's goof is, happily and hilariously, our gain.