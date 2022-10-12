The New 2023 BMW M2 Already Feels Like A Modern Classic

The 2023 BMW M2 heralds the arrival of the second-gen variant of the German automaker's smallest (yet more enticing) M car. The interweb is resplendent in teaser images and camouflaged spy shots of the much-awaited next-generation M2, proof of the marquee's relevance among Bimmer fans and enthusiasts worldwide. The first-gen BMW M2 was a sweet little ride with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. However, the 2023 M2 is upping the ante with more of everything we adored about its predecessor.

BMW USA

The new M2's powerful stance is courtesy of a growth spurt over the outgoing M2. It's 4.7 inches longer, about half an inch wider, and taller than before. The model also has a 108.1-inch wheelbase that's 2.1 inches longer than the old M4 (and only 4.3 inches shorter than the BMW M4), which means more legroom for both the front and rear occupants. Moreover, the new M2 has a track width of 63.7 inches (front) and 63.2 inches (rear), equalling the track widths of the bigger M4.