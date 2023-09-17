5 Of The Best Apple CarPlay Wireless Adapters You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Adding a wireless option for Apple CarPlay into your car doesn't have to be a difficult process. While the wired connection works perfectly fine, not everybody wants to have their phone plugged in while driving. The remedy to this is going wireless, and there are a few different options out there. Depending on your price range, you can opt for the cheap path or you could go the expensive route. At their core, all of the wireless adapters work the same, but some offer some more options than others. It all comes down to a matter of preference.
Keep in mind that your car does already need to have Apple CarPlay support before buying an adapter. Don't expect to buy one of these, put it into a port in your car without CarPlay and expect it to work. What the wireless adapter does is simply ditch the cord that plugs your phone into a USB slot while driving.
CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter
For $115, you can get one of the best wireless CarPlay adapters out there. The CarlinKit 3.0 will plug right into your car and be ready to use in just a matter of seconds. It is compatible with iPhones dating all the way back to iPhone 5, so you shouldn't have a ton of issues getting this to work in your car. Once it's set up, you'll be able to make phone calls, listen to music, and do anything Apple CarPlay can do. Your phone will automatically connect to your wireless CarPlay device each time you start your car, so there are no additional steps you have to take on that end.
The 2023 model features a more stable connection than the previous year models, so you should see very snappy speeds with little to no slowdown. The CarlinKit is pretty small, so it shouldn't take up a lot of space in your car, especially if you can find a place to tuck it away.
OTTOCAST U2-AIR
The OTTOCAST U2-AIR calls itself the fastest Apple CarPlay wireless adapter, and while the jury may be out on that, it's hard to argue with 5G speeds. You'll be able to plug this device into your car and get started with your connection right away. There aren't a whole lot of downsides to the U2-AIR as it'll connect to your phone right when you start your car once it's set up — even when your phone is in your pocket. It works with all devices that are equipped with iOS 6 and above.
What makes this particular device even more appealing is its small size allows you to keep it out of sight if you want it to be. This model will run you $110, but the occasional sale may bring it down a few dollars. The manufacturer boasts it's compatible with 600 models of car, so you should be just fine picking this up, but you might want to double-check if your vehicle is supported.
Hieha Wireless CarPlay Adapter
Another good option for wireless Apple CarPlay adapters is Hieha's offering. The 2023 model is compatible with car models 2016 and beyond, which should line up nicely with cars equipped with CarPlay in the first place. You'll need to have at least an iPhone 5 with iOS 8 or later installed, so that shouldn't be much of an issue either if you've moderately stayed up to date with your smartphone purchases.
You'll be able to connect your phone within a matter of seconds upon startup, so it'll work a lot like all the other wireless CarPlay options. Anything from Google Maps, Waze, Apple Music, and phone calls will work just fine with the Hieha adapter. It comes equipped with up to 5G speeds, so you don't have to expect a lot of lag or slowdown while using this device. The 2023 option boasts even faster speeds, so it could even be worth upgrading if you're coming from an older model.
CARLIMEKI Carplay Wireless Adapter
For a cheaper option than many of the others on the market, the CARLIMEKI adapter can be had for around $50, without sacrificing much. It is worth noting will only work with iPhones equipped with iOS 7.1 or above, so you'll have to have a more updated phone than some other adapters on the list have required. What helps this device stand out from the rest of the pack is the fact it has the smallest design of them all. If you're trying to keep a lower profile, the CARLIMEKI option is the best by far.
Where it does lag behind the competition is its speed. It doesn't boast the same 5G speed others have, but that isn't the biggest deal as it'll just mean heavier processes could take a few seconds longer than the others do. But it's still attactive at half the price. As far as budget options go, this is one of the best out there for wireless CarPlay adapters.
ONINCE Magic Box
If you're looking for a wireless CarPlay adapter that features some extra bells and whistles like Hulu and Netflix, then the ONINCE Magic Box will be what you're looking for. Watching shows while driving isn't a great idea, but if you're stationary or carrying passengers in need of entertainment, you might be able to get some benefits from it. Aside from those features, the ONINCE offering will work similarly to the others — you just get some extra goodies here.
This does come with a price hike, and this option will run you $180 unless you can catch it on a sale. For that reason, it's really only worth it if you want the extra features it comes with like the ability to add more apps like TikTok or streaming services. It can also work as an Android Auto box, so there's some added versatility in that regard. Just remember, it won't work if your car doesn't already have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay built in.