8 Google Maps Features That Will Change How You Use The App

There are various ways to use one of Google Maps' most helpful features: Street View. Street View has only become more prevalent since Google Maps started rolling out features that allowed many users to become street view photographers themselves. Whether you use it to look for parking lots or to recognize landmarks before you head out on your drive, Street View can be one of the most imperative features to master on Google Maps. However, one specific feature of street view that many people don't know about is time travel Street View.

This may sound a lot more sci-fi than it actually is, but it's still an incredibly helpful tip to utilize when using Street View. Time travel on Street View allows you to see what a location might have looked like a few months or years ago and can help you check to see if the street view you're currently looking at hasn't been updated in a while. The last thing anybody wants to do when navigating to a new place is get the wrong idea about what the location they're driving to looks like.

To activate this feature on Android or iOS devices, all you have to do is enter Street View, tap anywhere on the image to find more information, and if there are additional photos to look at, you can click on See More Dates and scroll through previous imagery to see how a location has changed over time.