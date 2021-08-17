Spin integrates its electric scooters with Google Maps

Spin is an electric scooter and bicycle company that is owned by Ford. The idea behind the company is to provide emissions-free mobility in crowded city centers and other locations allowing users to get around without relying on a car. Ford and Spin have announced that the micromobility company is working with Google Maps.

The Google Maps integration makes it easy for those looking for transportation options to locate Spin vehicles across 84 different markets the company serves. Locations for Spin vehicles are available in cities and campuses in the US, Canada, Germany, and Spain. Google Maps now provides real-time directions to the nearest available Spin e-bike or e-scooter.

The app provides users with directions to the Spin vehicles and information on how long it will take them to walk there. To prevent the user from walking to the scooter only to find that it doesn’t have the range they require, Google Maps also shows the estimated battery range and users expected arrival time using the Spin vehicle.

Users taking advantage of the Google Maps integration will be sent from the Maps app to the Spin app to pay for the vehicle and unlock it so they can ride. Spin says the new integration will make it much easier for users to find the nearest scooter or bike and determine how long it will take to get to their final destination. Electric scooters and bikes are becoming common in many cities and campuses across the US and the world.

However, the scooters have opened the door to new problems with riders causing problems and accidents in some areas. Most scooter rental services can geo-fence their vehicles to prevent them from being written in areas where they aren’t allowed.