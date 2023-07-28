The Semiconductor Shortage Is Over, But A New Problem Is Plaguing The Market

In a surprising turn of events, the semiconductor industry, which had finally overcome the hurdles of the COVID-19-induced semiconductor shortage, now faces an unexpected problem — an oversupply of memory chips. According to CNBC, this shift from scarcity to abundance has created a challenging situation, impacting major memory chip makers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC, whose profit margins are shrinking as a result.

The current oversupply problem is attributed in large part to computer hardware and smartphone manufacturers who ordered memory modules in massive quantities during the pandemic. While these companies expected sustained demand for their products, as the impact of the pandemic waned, so did the demand for electronic goods. With actual demand failing to match inflated projections, these companies are now staring at an oversupply of chips with no devices to put them in.

The memory chip glut has hit two crucial types of chips the hardest: NAND and DRAM memory, both commonly used in smartphones, laptops, and data center servers. With excess memory chips in hand, there's little incentive for companies to order new ones from semiconductor manufacturers. This situation has severely impacted Samsung's semiconductor division, which reported a staggering 95% year-on-year decline in second-quarter operating profits. TSMC also faced the repercussions, experiencing a 23.3% dip in net income during the second quarter of 2023, marking its first quarterly profit decline in four years.