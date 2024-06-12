5 Compact SUVs To Avoid When Looking For A Used Car In 2024

Compact SUVs have become an incredibly popular vehicle. Among the top 25 best-selling cars in the United States in 2024 so far, you could consider roughly 10 of them to be compact SUVs. They rank as high on the list as the number three position with the Toyota RAV4, falling just behind the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck juggernauts. These are vehicles that are designed to satisfy what so many people are looking for in a daily passenger vehicle. They are larger than your typical sedan, making them good for families, but they aren't so large that they become unwieldy and intimidating for drivers. Though they are of a larger size, they still remain relatively fuel efficient compared to other SUV sizes on the market. For your average, everyday driver, they simply make sense.

As their popularity grows, that does not necessarily mean everyone purchasing them are getting brand-new vehicles from the factory. People are still looking at the used markets for reliable and worthwhile options available for good prices. However, not every single compact SUV is created equally, and a number of models out there have proven to be poor bets on the used market. This could be a poor model from a particular year that typically is reliable every other year, or it is a model that consistently comes up short year after year. After digging through reviews and reliability ratings from various publications, these are five compact SUVs that you should probably skip over if you're looking for one for your garage.

[Image by Michael Gil via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]