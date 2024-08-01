What Does CR-V Mean For Honda Cars?

The CR-V is one of the best-selling Honda SUVs of all time. Since its launch in the U.S. market in 1997, the compact SUV has sold around 6 million units in the States alone. It comfortably outsold the likes of the GMC Sierra, Toyota Camry, and Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2023, capping off the year as the sixth best-selling vehicle in the U.S. with sales of 361,457 units. That impressive showing meant only the Tesla Model Y, Toyota RAV4, Ram Pickup, Chevy Silverado, and Ford F-series did better. The CR-V has shown no signs of slowing down since, with this Honda model continuing to offer new features that excite consumers.

While the CR-V's sales success can be justifiably attributed in part to the growing popularity of SUVs, Honda did its part as well to spur demand all these years. The CR-V has undergone continuous refinements and upgrades since its U.S. launch, with each update bringing better amenities. Over the years, the company's efforts have added up to a compelling SUV that now enjoys a loyal and devoted following. However, despite its popularity, there are things about the compact crossover SUV that are often not widely known, such as the meaning of the CR-V in its name, which stands for Comfortable Runabout Vehicle.