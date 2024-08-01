What Does CR-V Mean For Honda Cars?
The CR-V is one of the best-selling Honda SUVs of all time. Since its launch in the U.S. market in 1997, the compact SUV has sold around 6 million units in the States alone. It comfortably outsold the likes of the GMC Sierra, Toyota Camry, and Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2023, capping off the year as the sixth best-selling vehicle in the U.S. with sales of 361,457 units. That impressive showing meant only the Tesla Model Y, Toyota RAV4, Ram Pickup, Chevy Silverado, and Ford F-series did better. The CR-V has shown no signs of slowing down since, with this Honda model continuing to offer new features that excite consumers.
While the CR-V's sales success can be justifiably attributed in part to the growing popularity of SUVs, Honda did its part as well to spur demand all these years. The CR-V has undergone continuous refinements and upgrades since its U.S. launch, with each update bringing better amenities. Over the years, the company's efforts have added up to a compelling SUV that now enjoys a loyal and devoted following. However, despite its popularity, there are things about the compact crossover SUV that are often not widely known, such as the meaning of the CR-V in its name, which stands for Comfortable Runabout Vehicle.
Where did Honda come up with the CR-V name?
Honda has at various times stated that the CR-V name in Honda cars stands for Comfortable Runabout Vehicle. It's a cute name that definitely captures the spirit of what the Honda CR-V is all about.
As CR-V savants may already know, the compact SUV is built around an ultra-stiff unibody frame, which it shares with many generations of the Honda Civic. This design choice makes for a lighter vehicle and contributes to the CR-V's maneuverability, which makes it comfortable for getting around town. The design also imbued the CR-V with plenty of interior space. A 2025 Honda CR-V, for instance, can comfortably accommodate five people thanks to generous head and legroom both front and back. There's abundant cargo space, too, as the back trunk area can hold up to 39.3 cubic feet with all five seats in use and 76.5 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down.